Fatima Alkaramova secures bronze at Belarus Open Swimming Cup

21 July 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani national team swimmer Fatima Alkaramova has won a bronze medal at the Belarus Open Swimming Cup 2026 held in Minsk, AzerNEWS reports.

Alkaramova secured third place in the 400-meter individual medley event, recording a time of 5:11.93.

The competition brought together swimmers from different countries and provided athletes with an opportunity to test their performance against strong international opponents.

Note that the Belarus Open Swimming Cup 2026 was hosted at the Belarus Aquatics Center, featuring 415 athletes from Belarus, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Israel competing in a 50-meter, 10-lane pool for 42 sets of medals

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) is the national governing body for swimming in Azerbaijan, responsible for developing the sport and managing the national team.

It promotes swimming for both sport and life skills, organizes national and international competitions, and is focused on modernizing and expanding infrastructure.

The ASF also supports various aquatic disciplines like artistic swimming and water polo, and has a strong online presence to connect with the public

At the third CIS Games, the Azerbaijani swimmers won a total of 13 medals, which was a first for them at this event.