DREAM Fest 2026 to unite global music stars on Caspian coast

21 July 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku is preparing to host the third edition of DREAM Fest 2026,AzerNEWS reports.

The music festival will take place from July 23 to 26 at Sea Breeze Resort on the Caspian coast.

The four-day festival will feature performances by artists from different countries and musical genres. Among this year's international headliners are British singer John Newman, American artists Ty Dolla $ign and Busta Rhymes, Algerian rai legend Cheb Khaled, and Turkish stars EDIS and Zeynep Bastık.

The lineup also includes well-known performers such as Thomas Nevergreen, Egor Kreed, Lucy Chebotina, Stas Mikhailov, JONY, Ani Lorak, Artik & Asti, EMIN, Alessandro Safina, Jah Khalib, Alsou, Emre Altuğ, Brandon Stone, Andru Donalds (ENIGMA), Aygun Kazimova, Elnur Huseynov, Nigar Jamal, Orkhan Zeynalli, Tunzala Aghayeva, Aysel, Faig Aghayev, Roza Zergerli, Dilara Kazimova, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, SABI, and others. Organizers say more artists will be announced in the coming days.

The festival will be hosted by TV presenter and blogger Regina Todorenko and Azerbaijani television producer and presenter Murad Dadashov.

In addition to concerts, visitors can enjoy a red carpet, meetings with artists, the unveiling of new stars on the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, themed parties, and other entertainment throughout the festival.

Organizers say DREAM Fest 2026 aims to bring together internationally known performers, regional stars, and music fans for four days of live entertainment on the Caspian coast.