Xi Jinping expected to pay state visit to United States in September

20 July 2026 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to make a state visit to the United States in September, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said that the Chinese government is continuing preparations for the visit and has been sending delegations to Washington to coordinate the arrangements.

The anticipated trip follows an invitation extended by President Donald Trump during his official visit to China on May 13–15. Beijing later confirmed that it had accepted the invitation, paving the way for Xi's expected visit to Washington this fall.