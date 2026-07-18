Cicero: Azerbaijan plays growing role in Europe's energy security

18 July 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Germany's influential political magazine Cicero has published an article titled "Gateway to Central Asia: Why Europe Is Rediscovering the South Caucasus," highlighting the region's growing strategic importance amid shifting geopolitical realities, AzerNEWS reports.

Written by Oliver Rolofs, the article examines how the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising tensions in the Middle East have fundamentally reshaped Europe's approach to security, energy, and transport policy.

According to the author, Europe, which relied heavily on the United States for security, Russia for energy supplies, and China as a key economic market in the post-Cold War era, is increasingly seeking to establish itself as an independent geopolitical actor. Against this backdrop, the South Caucasus has evolved from what was once considered a geopolitical periphery into one of Europe's key strategic regions.

The article argues that the war in Ukraine demonstrated that pipelines, ports, submarine communication cables, and transport corridors are not merely economic infrastructure but also powerful geopolitical instruments. At the same time, escalating tensions involving Iran and growing risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have further underscored the importance of energy and logistics security, enhancing the strategic relevance of the South Caucasus for Europe.

Rolofs notes that for many years the region was viewed primarily through the lens of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, overshadowing its broader geopolitical potential. However, the peace initiative launched between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on August 8, 2025, has significantly changed perceptions in Brussels and other European capitals. Although issues such as border delimitation, mine clearance, and confidence-building measures remain unresolved, Europe increasingly views the South Caucasus as a bridge connecting the continent with Central Asia.

The article places particular emphasis on Azerbaijan's expanding role in Europe's energy security. It recalls that, following the signing of the EU-Azerbaijan Memorandum of Understanding in 2022, Azerbaijan has steadily increased natural gas exports to Europe. The country currently supplies around 13 billion cubic meters of gas annually to the European Union, compared with 8 billion cubic meters before 2022, with exports expected to reach at least 20 billion cubic meters by 2027. It also notes that Germany and Austria began receiving direct Azerbaijani gas supplies for the first time in 2026.

According to the publication, Azerbaijan now exports natural gas to 16 countries, including 10 EU member states, making it one of the cornerstones of Europe's strategy to diversify energy supplies.

The author also highlights the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, including the TANAP and TAP pipelines, which deliver Caspian energy resources to Europe without crossing Russian territory. Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, these projects have become increasingly important in Europe's efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

Beyond energy, the article stresses Azerbaijan's role as a key transit hub linking Europe with Central Asia. Rolofs stressed that as the northern route through Russia has become constrained by sanctions and war, while the route through Iran carries heightened geopolitical risks, the Middle Corridor has emerged as one of the most reliable and promising trade routes between Europe and Asia. The corridor connects Europe with the markets of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China through Azerbaijan.

The article notes that the European Union now considers the Middle Corridor one of the flagship infrastructure projects under its Global Gateway strategy, with plans to deepen cooperation in energy, digital connectivity, critical raw materials, transport, and logistics.