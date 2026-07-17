Culture Ministry hosts professional state protocol training [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is taking new steps to strengthen the professional capacity of its cultural institutions and expand its role in international cultural dialogue, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the Concept, a professional training program titled "State Protocol and International Cultural Cooperation" has been conducted for employees of the Culture Ministry to support the development of human capital and strengthen institutional capacity.

The training program consisted of three modules and 12 sessions covering topics such as the fundamentals of state protocol, diplomatic etiquette, the organization of international events, cultural diplomacy, cooperation with UNESCO, and the practical application of international protocol.

The training was delivered by diplomat and expert Fikrat Pashayev.

Its purpose was to enhance the Ministry of Culture employees' knowledge and skills in the fields of state protocol and international cooperation, as well as to strengthen their professional approach to organizing international events.

On January 14, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a comprehensive long-term strategy designed to shape the country’s cultural development over the next 15 years

The initiative is aimed at harmonizing cultural traditions with modern approaches, safeguarding Azerbaijan’s national identity while supporting sustainable growth and strengthening the country’s cultural influence internationally.

The Concept outlines a vision for a modern cultural framework based on national and moral values, with a focus on ensuring systematic and sustainable progress across various cultural fields. Special attention is given to the Azerbaijani language, with measures planned to expand its role in cultural life, support its further development, and increase its recognition worldwide.

The strategy includes coordinated efforts to promote the Azerbaijani language as a dynamic means of communication and creative expression. Expected outcomes include the advancement of Azerbaijani literary language, the creation of new cultural and intellectual works, and wider use of Azerbaijani in digital spaces.

The Concept also emphasizes the importance of promoting the language internationally to strengthen its position in global communication. It aims to improve both the volume and quality of scientific, media, and literary content produced in Azerbaijani, ensuring its continued relevance as a cultural and intellectual resource.

Implemented under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture, the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept will be carried out in three phases: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040. Each stage includes specific goals and institutional measures designed to guide the country’s cultural development.

The Turkic World Week was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 29 to July 3 to mark the commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic First Turkological Congress.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and the Ministry of Science and Education, in cooperation with the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), TURKSOY, Baku State University, the Turkic Academy, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The week-long program gathered officials, representatives of international organizations, scholars, and cultural figures to commemorate the lasting significance of the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926.

The events highlighted the common cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, promoted humanitarian ties, and supported the development of new scholarly initiatives throughout the Turkic world.

A major achievement of the program was the adoption of the Khankandi Declaration, a document that sets out future directions for cooperation among Turkic states in areas such as science, education, language, culture, and the preservation of shared historical heritage.

The declaration also reaffirmed the commitment to the values and principles introduced at the First Turkological Congress.