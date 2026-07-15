EU may hit Google with fresh fines next week
The European Commission is actively pursuing enforcement actions against Google under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), with plans to issue several separate fines as early as next week, AzerNEWS reports.
Under the DMA, the investigation is focusing mainly on the search browser methods the tech giant employs, as well as its policies on the Google Play Store. Brussels is pursuing the window before the European Parliament's summer recess, which begins on July 27, 2026.
Earlier this month, Google was hit with a fine of €4.1 billion over anti-competitive practices in a separate case.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!