EU may hit Google with fresh fines next week

15 July 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission is actively pursuing enforcement actions against Google under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), with plans to issue several separate fines as early as next week, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the DMA, the investigation is focusing mainly on the search browser methods the tech giant employs, as well as its policies on the Google Play Store. Brussels is pursuing the window before the European Parliament's summer recess, which begins on July 27, 2026.

Earlier this month, Google was hit with a fine of €4.1 billion over anti-competitive practices in a separate case.