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Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

14 July 2026 20:33 (UTC+04:00)
Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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On July 14, an official luncheon was hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini, AzerNEWS reports.

The official luncheon included a concert featuring pieces of Azerbaijani and Slovak music.

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Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image

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