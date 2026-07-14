Official luncheon hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of Slovak President [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
On July 14, an official luncheon was hosted in Khankendi on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini, AzerNEWS reports.
The official luncheon included a concert featuring pieces of Azerbaijani and Slovak music.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!