Ukraine receives first 155mm artillery ammunition from Rheinmetall

14 July 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

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German defense company Rheinmetall has delivered artillery ammunition to Ukraine for the first time from its new production facility in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, the shipment includes RH1412-type 155mm artillery shells produced at the new plant, while propellant charges are being supplied from other production sites. The company said that more than half of the order has already been completed, with the remaining ammunition and propellant charges expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

The next-generation RH1412 shells are designed for use with various 155mm artillery systems and are characterized by their extended range and high combat effectiveness.

Rheinmetall said it is expanding existing production capacities and establishing new facilities to meet growing demand.

The Düsseldorf-based company has increased large-caliber ammunition production since 2022 and aims to manufacture 1.5 million 155mm artillery shells annually by 2030.