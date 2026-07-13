EU foreign ministers seek approval for 250 new Russia sanctions

13 July 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

European Union foreign ministers are expected to approve around 250 new sanctions listings against Russia on July 13, marking the largest single expansion of the EU's sanctions regime since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, even as negotiations on the bloc's 21st sanctions package continue.

AzerNEWS reports that the announcement was made by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"Today, we hope to agree on 250 listings. This is the largest number of additions to the sanctions list that we have ever adopted. It is also a response to Russia's latest attacks against civilians in Ukraine," Kallas said.

Before discussing the new sanctions, EU foreign ministers are also expected to review the situation of Ukrainian civilians detained by Russia in occupied territories. Many of those being held—including journalists, teachers, and other civilians—remain unaccounted for, with little or no information available about their whereabouts or condition.

To address the issue, the European Union is considering establishing a special coordination platform aimed at supporting efforts to secure the detainees' release and collecting information about civilians held by Russian authorities, Kallas said.

Despite progress on additional restrictive measures, Kallas acknowledged that EU member states have not yet reached consensus on the proposed 21st sanctions package.

"There are still unresolved issues within the 21st package, but we continue working toward an agreement," she said.

The proposed measures reflect the EU's continued effort to increase pressure on Moscow in response to the ongoing war and recent attacks on Ukraine's civilian population.