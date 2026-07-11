President Ilham Aliyev visited Guzeykhirman village in Khojavend district [PHOTOS]

11 July 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Guzeykhirman village in the Khojavend district on July 11.

The head of state was briefed on the restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in the villages of Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with residents who had returned to both villages.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, briefed the head of state on the completed social infrastructure projects in the Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages.

Guneykhirman village is part of the administrative-territorial unit of the same name in the Khojavend district. The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1992 and was liberated in 2023 as a result of the anti-terror measures. Before the occupation, residents were mainly engaged in livestock breeding, viticulture, and farming. The village had two schools, a kindergarten, a hospital, a cultural center, a club, a library, a sports complex, a bakery, and a communications office.

The village has a total of 549 individual houses. Of these, 170 are beyond repair, while 379 can be restored. Fifty houses are ready for occupancy, while restoration works are continuing in 147 houses. Preparatory works are underway for the restoration of another 182 houses.

A few days ago, 18 families comprising 72 people returned to the village.

A number of social infrastructure projects have been implemented in the village. A new gas pipeline has been laid, the existing gas line has been repaired, pump equipment has been installed in sub-artesian wells, and construction of the pumping station is ongoing. The internal water supply network has been reconstructed, and a fiber-optic cable has been laid.

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Guzeykhirman village is part of the administrative-territorial unit of the same name in the Khojavend district. The village was occupied in 1992 and was liberated as a result of the anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2023. Before the occupation, residents were engaged in viticulture, grain cultivation, and livestock breeding. The village had a secondary school, kindergartens, a club, and a library.

There are 447 individual houses in Guzeykhirman village. Of these, 65 are beyond repair, while 382 can be restored. Restoration works are underway in 244 houses, 100 of which are already ready for occupancy. Work on the remaining 144 houses will be completed in the coming months. Preparatory works are also underway for the restoration of the remaining 138 houses.

A few days ago, in the initial stage, 21 families comprising 87 people returned to the village.

A number of social infrastructure projects have been implemented in the village. New gas lines have been laid, the existing gas line has been restored, sub-artesian wells have been equipped with pumping equipment, and the water supply network and pumping station have been reconstructed. Existing transformer substations, overhead power lines, and the internal electricity distribution network have been restored, and a fiber-optic cable line has been laid. In addition, the 460-seat Guzeykhirman village secondary school and the 40-seat nursery-kindergarten have been renovated. Public catering facilities have also been put into operation in the village.

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Afterward, the head of state visited the home of village resident Isa Gozalov.