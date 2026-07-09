US may have hit Iran bridge linking China, Russia trade

9 July 2026 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

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A US strike targeted the Agh Tekeh Khan Bridge in the northern Golestan province in Iran, Fars News Agency reported on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports.

The railway is described by the media as a strategic part of the China-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor.

The bridge, located in Aqqala county, has been used as a transit route for Russian goods since last year, while Chinese rail traffic on the line reportedly increased following disruptions to maritime trade routes. Iranian authorities said repair teams were deployed to damaged transport infrastructure after earlier strikes affected rail and road networks.

Earlier, it was reported that passenger services on the Tehran–Mashhad railway were also suspended after a US strike on part of the route.

Passenger train services on Iran's Tehran–Mashhad railway line were suspended after Iranian authorities reported a US strike on part of the route early on Thursday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways said technical and operational teams had been dispatched to repair the damaged section and restore service as quickly as possible. Passengers stranded by the disruption will be transported to the holy city of Mashhad by road, it added.

The strike marks the second consecutive night of US attacks on Iran after President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over following the first night of renewed strikes. No casualties were immediately reported in the railway line, and the extent of the damage was not disclosed.