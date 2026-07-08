U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to hold high-level talks in Israel amid F-35 concerns

8 July 2026 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is expected to make his first official visit to Israel on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports, citing CNN.

During the visit, Hegseth is expected to hold high-level meetings with Israeli leaders, with concerns over potential U.S. sales of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye among the key topics of discussion.

According to three sources cited by CNN, Hegseth plans to travel to Israel for his first official visit since taking office. However, it remains unclear whether recent U.S. military strikes on targets in Iran, carried out overnight on Wednesday, could affect the timing of the trip.

One source told CNN that Hegseth is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The issue has gained renewed attention following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump during the recent NATO summit, where the possibility of Tükiye rejoining the F-35 program was reportedly raised.

İt should be noted that Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East operating the F-35, the most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft produced by the United States.

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has officially confirmed the visit.

Image: Aaron Schwartz / AFP / Getty Images