No final deal talks without respect for commitments, Araghchi says

7 July 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called on the opposing side to abide by its commitments, AzerNEWS reports.

"Para 13 of the MoU is clear: Negotiations on final Deal will not commence if threats continue Honor your signature," Araghchi wrote on social media X.

The foreign minister also said that millions of Iranians had gathered to show their support for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and to commemorate his lasting legacy. He emphasized that neither the Iranian public nor the country’s armed forces are intimidated by threats.

Meanwhile, amid a lack of significant progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, tensions escalated on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. and Israeli facilities across the region. Following the escalation, Pakistan helped broker a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 7.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

Image: Ahmet Serdar Eser / AA