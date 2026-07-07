Belgium changes course on Palestine after Hamas announcement

7 July 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Belgium has begun preparations for the formal recognition of the State of Palestine after Hamas announced it would dissolve its governing structure in the Gaza Strip, according to official sources.

AzerNEWS reports that Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate the procedures required for the potential recognition of Palestine.

Belgian officials view Hamas' decision to step down from governance as the fulfillment of one of Brussels' key preconditions for recognizing a Palestinian state. The group announced that it would dissolve the emergency government committee that has administered Gaza and transfer its governing authority to a new technocratic body.

The Belgian government believes the move creates a new opportunity to strengthen support for a two-state solution, which remains the cornerstone of its policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, officials stressed that a final decision on the recognition of the State of Palestine will be made only after all diplomatic and legal procedures have been completed.