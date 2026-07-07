Azerbaijan's budget beats forecast as revenues top expectations

7 July 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's state budget revenues surpassed projections during the first six months of 2026, reflecting positive fiscal performance, according to the country's Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports. The ministry said treasury operations were carried out in line with legal requirements during the January–June period, with more than...

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