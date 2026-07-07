President Ilham Aliyev receives member of U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Senator Steve Daines, a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Chairman of the Subcommittee on European and Regional Security Cooperation, on July 7, AzerNEWS reports.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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