President Ilham Aliyev receives member of U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee

7 July 2026 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Senator Steve Daines, a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Chairman of the Subcommittee on European and Regional Security Cooperation, on July 7, AzerNEWS reports.

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