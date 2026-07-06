Israeli analyst calls Armenian Genocide recognition plan a 'childish mistake'

6 July 2026 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel's decision to advance recognition of the Armenian Genocide has drawn criticism from members of Azerbaijan's Jewish community and Israeli foreign policy experts, who warn the move could undermine Israel's strategic relationship with Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports via Jerusalem Post.

Speaking to Kol Barama Radio on Thursday, Prof. Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) and an expert on Israeli-Turkish relations, described the decision as "a childish and petty mistake" with potentially damaging diplomatic consequences.

According to Inbar, the initiative appears to be aimed at "hitting the Turks," but could instead harm Azerbaijan, which he characterized as a "strategic asset" and one of Israel's closest regional partners.

He argued that foreign policy should be guided by current national interests rather than historical grievances.

"If Israel wants to confront Türkiye, it should do so quietly and wisely," Inbar said, warning that symbolic political gestures risk alienating moderate partners and weakening important strategic alliances.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the matter said Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel left the country after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced plans to advance recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The reason for the ambassador's departure has not been officially disclosed, and neither side has confirmed whether he was recalled to Baku for consultations.

The developments come amid heightened diplomatic attention surrounding Israel's proposed recognition of the Armenian Genocide, a move that has prompted criticism from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan despite their close strategic ties with Israel.

At the same time, the leaders of Azerbaijan's three Jewish communities appealed to members of the Knesset not to support initiatives recognizing the Armenian Genocide. The letter was signed by Milikh Yevdayev, chairman of the Mountain Jewish Community of Baku, Alexander Sharovsky, chairman of the Ashkenazi Jewish Community of Baku, and Rabbi Zamir Isayev, chairman of the Sephardic Jewish Community of Baku.

In their letter, the community leaders argued that complex historical issues should be examined by historians and experts rather than decided through political resolutions. They warned that such a move could complicate the peace process in the South Caucasus at a sensitive time, as efforts continue to advance a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.