Qarabag strengthens squad with ex-Borussia Dortmund player

5 July 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Preparing for the new season, Qarabag FK have completed another summer signing, bringing in Latvian midfielder Jebrail Makreckis from Hungarian champions Ferencváros, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the club, the 26-year-old has signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the Aghdam side until the summer of 2029. Makreckis will wear the No. 25 jersey.

Born in Germany, Makreckis is a product of the Bayer Leverkusen academy and has also featured for Bonner SC, Borussia Dortmund, Viktoria Berlin, and Bulgarian club Pirin Blagoevgrad during his professional career. He also represented Latvia's U-19 national team in 2018.

Makreckis becomes Qarabag's eighth signing of the summer transfer window as the club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the new campaign.

Earlier this summer, Qarabag also signed Jalil Moadib, Zakaria Sawo, Samuel Lobato, Bruno Langa, Martin Zlomislić, Renaldo Cephas, and Bence Várkonyi.