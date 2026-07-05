China advances space program with 13-satellite launch

5 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

China has successfully launched 13 satellites into orbit using a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket, AzerNEWS reports, citing Xinhua.

The rocket lifted off at 5:30 p.m. Beijing time from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province and successfully delivered the satellites into their planned orbit.

The satellites will become part of China's Spacesail Constellation, a low-Earth orbit commercial communications network designed to provide high-speed, secure, and reliable broadband internet services to customers worldwide.

The company behind the project plans to deploy more than 15,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit as part of the constellation's long-term expansion.

The mission marked the 655th launch of a Long March series rocket, highlighting China's continued efforts to expand its space capabilities and satellite communications infrastructure.

Image: Xinhua