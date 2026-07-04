Azerbaijan concludes training session for reservists [VIDEO]

4 July 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pursuant to the training plan for 2026, the next training session held with a group of reservists in one of the military units of the Combined Arms Army within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription ended, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service, in line with the sequence for the implementation of mobilization measures, the reservists were registered and underwent medical examinations at the reception point. Then their professional and moral-psychological features were assessed, they were assigned according to their military specialties, and provided with all types of support.

Educational talks were conducted with the personnel to promote a sense of responsibility, and they were informed about the requirements of military regulations, relevant legislation, and safety rules.

Within the session, activities were carried out in accordance with the routine schedule. Training sessions on combined arms and specialty training, aligned with the features of modern combat, were conducted, and practical firing exercises with small arms and hand grenade launchers were performed.

In conclusion, those who distinguished themselves during the session were awarded.