Iran threatens 'decisive response' to ships violating Hormuz navigation rules

2 July 2026 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran has warned that all oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz must follow navigation routes approved by Tehran or risk facing a "decisive response" from the country's armed forces, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement broadcast by Iran's state television and issued by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country's Joint Military Command said vessels must comply with Iran's designated navigation rules while passing through the strategic waterway.

"Failure to comply with the routes and navigation rules determined by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, deviation from the designated route, or violation of these rules will be met with an immediate and decisive response by the armed forces. This will put the safety of the ships that violate the rule at risk," the statement said.

As many as 68 million barrels of oil from Iran are presently at sea. Additionally, over 90% of this cargo lacks a defined destination, according to Bloomberg, which refers to its own analysis and data from the analytics firm Vortexa. The report indicates that Tehran has been diligently seeking buyers since the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil activities for 60 days.