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Thursday, July 2, 2026

Agdam Industrial Park attracts over 100 million dollars

2 July 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)
Agdam Industrial Park attracts over 100 million dollars
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Currently, 31 business entities have been granted resident status in the Agdam Industrial Park, while four entrepreneurs have been registered as non-residents. The agency said enterprises operating in the country's second-largest industrial park have produced goods worth...

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