President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Justice of Türkiye [PHOTOS]

2 July 2026 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Akın Gürlek, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Türkiye, on July 2, AzerNEWS reports.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception and the hospitality shown to him, Akın Gürlek conveyed the greetings of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked him to convey his own greetings to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Minister of Justice emphasized that bilateral relations, based on common history, culture, and brotherhood, continue to develop thanks to the sincere relations between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Akın Gürlek noted that under the strong leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues to develop successfully, pointing to the country's economic progress, growing international influence, and the historic Garabagh Victory.

He also underscored Azerbaijan's important role in the implementation of strategic regional projects, including in the fields of energy, connectivity, and the Zangezur Corridor, adding that Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the successful development of the brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which encompass all areas. They also praised the effective partnership established between the Ministries of Justice of the two countries and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation.