London fund development of military drones

1 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The British government plans to allocate more than £5 billion (approximately $6.6 billion) for the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Royal Armed Forces over the next four years, AzerNEWS reports.

The funding will be included in the country’s upcoming defence investment plan, which is scheduled for publication on June 30. According to officials, the resources will support the modernization of unmanned technologies across all branches of the military, including the British Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy.

A portion of the investment will also be directed toward the operation and expansion of Europe’s largest unmanned systems testing centre, which was inaugurated in mid-June in Swindon, England. The facility is expected to play a key role in accelerating the development and real-world testing of next-generation drone technologies.

Defence Minister Dan Jarvis stated that “the nature of warfare is rapidly changing,” noting that unmanned aerial vehicles have become a critical factor in modern conflicts, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East. He added that the UK’s significant investment in these technologies is aimed at maintaining a technological edge over potential adversaries while supporting the country’s domestic defence industry.

An additional strategic aspect of this initiative is that the UK is increasingly integrating AI-driven autonomous systems and swarm drone technologies into its long-term defence planning. Experts suggest that future battlefields may rely less on traditional manned aircraft and more on coordinated networks of autonomous systems capable of real-time decision-making and surveillance.