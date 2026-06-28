England's Harry Kane tops Ronaldo's single-season goal record

28 June 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

England striker Harry Kane has reached a new career milestone, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most goals scored in a single season for club and country, AzerNEWS reports.

Kane found the net in England's Group C third-round match against Panama, taking his tally to 70 goals across all competitions this season for both club and national team.

The 31-year-old's achievement eclipses Ronaldo's previous record of 69 goals, which the Portuguese star set during the 2011/12 season.

England secured a 2-0 victory over Panama in the match, which was played at New York/New Jersey Stadium, with Kane's goal helping the Three Lions finish the group stage on a winning note.

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers of his generation. After becoming Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading scorer, he joined Bayern Munich in 2023, where he has continued his remarkable goalscoring form. Kane has won consecutive Bundesliga titles with the German club and finished as the league's top scorer in each of his first two seasons.

As captain of the England national football team, Kane is also his country's all-time leading goalscorer and has now become England's top scorer in FIFA World Cup history.