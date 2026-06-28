Azerbaijan appoints 254 new judges since early 2023 [PHOTOS]

Since the beginning of 2023, a total of 254 new judges have been appointed in the country, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

Karam Mansurov, Head of the Apparatus of the Judicial-Legal Council, made the remarks while speaking to journalists during a test examination for judicial candidates.

He noted that currently 705 judges are serving in the country's courts:

"The selection process for judicial candidates continues uninterrupted in order to fill vacant positions. Interviews with 67 candidates have already been completed, and the results for those who have been successful will be announced in the near future," Mansurov added.

He also called on law graduates aspiring to become judges to take a more active part in the examinations.

Note that a new test examination for judicial candidates is being held at the Electronic Examinations Building of the State Examination Center, with 333 participants taking part.

Speaking with journalists, Karam Mansurov said that ensuring the quality of justice and strengthening public trust in the judicial system remains one of the key priorities, and that the judiciary is being staffed with professional lawyers who possess high knowledge and strong moral qualities.

"The examination is being conducted in a fully transparent environment with the participation of international and local observers, as well as representatives of civil society and the media. Candidates will receive their results immediately after completing the test. Those who score 60 points or above will advance to the next stage of the competition—the written examination," Kamrab Mansurov added.