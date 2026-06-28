Azerbaijan appoints 254 new judges since early 2023 [PHOTOS]

Since the beginning of 2023, a total of 254 new judges have been
appointed in the country, AzerNEWS reports citing
Azertag.
Karam Mansurov, Head of the Apparatus of the Judicial-Legal
Council, made the remarks while speaking to journalists during a
test examination for judicial candidates.
He noted that currently 705 judges are serving in the country's
courts:
"The selection process for judicial candidates continues
uninterrupted in order to fill vacant positions. Interviews with 67
candidates have already been completed, and the results for those
who have been successful will be announced in the near future,"
Mansurov added.
He also called on law graduates aspiring to become judges to
take a more active part in the examinations.
Note that a new test examination for judicial candidates is
being held at the Electronic Examinations Building of the State
Examination Center, with 333 participants taking part.
Speaking with journalists, Karam Mansurov said that ensuring the
quality of justice and strengthening public trust in the judicial
system remains one of the key priorities, and that the judiciary is
being staffed with professional lawyers who possess high knowledge
and strong moral qualities.
"The examination is being conducted in a fully transparent
environment with the participation of international and local
observers, as well as representatives of civil society and the
media. Candidates will receive their results immediately after
completing the test. Those who score 60 points or above will
advance to the next stage of the competition—the written
examination," Kamrab Mansurov added.