Russian wheat to be transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan

27 June 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

A shipment of Russian wheat destined for Armenia will be transported through Azerbaijan on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Press Service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

The company said that the cargo will consist of 11 railcars carrying wheat to Armenia.

The shipment marks another example of cargo transit between Russia and Armenia through Azerbaijani territory following Baku's decision to remove restrictions on such transportation.

Speaking alongside President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation.

President Aliyev noted at the time that the first cargo to benefit from the new policy was a shipment of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

The latest wheat delivery from Russia underscores Azerbaijan's efforts to promote regional connectivity and facilitate transit and trade routes across the South Caucasus, despite longstanding political tensions in the region.