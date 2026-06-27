Azerbaijan Georgia and Turkey complete joint military drills in Tbilisi [PHOTOS]

27 June 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The trilateral military exercise "Caucasian Eagle 2026," featuring special operations forces from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, has officially drawn to a close, AzerNEWS reported citing the Ministry of Defense of Georgia. A closing ceremony was held at the Major Gela Chedia Special Operations Training Center in Mukhrovani, near Tbilisi.

The ceremony was attended by senior military leadership, including Major General Irakli Chichinadze, Deputy Commander of the Georgian Defense Forces; Major General Azer Kasimov, Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijani Special Operations Forces; Brigadier General Oğuzhan Şimşek, Commander of the Turkish Special Operations Forces; and Colonel Teimuraz Klateishvili, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Georgian Defense Forces. The officials congratulated the service members on successfully completing the rigorous training regimen.

The joint practical maneuvers were conducted across key strategic locations, including Bolnisi, the Parachute Training School of the Special Operations Command, and Mukhrovani. The high-intensity drills involved coordinated raids on mock installations, building-clearing operations supported by live fire, engineering demolitions, and neutralizing simulated hostile forces.

The "Caucasian Eagle" trilateral special forces exercise is held annually on a rotational basis among the three partner countries. Azerbaijan is scheduled to host the trilateral military maneuvers next year.