Paris imposes restrictions as extreme heatwave overwhelms hospitals

26 June 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Authorities in Paris have introduced new restrictions as an intense heatwave continues to grip the French capital, placing increasing pressure on the city's healthcare system, AzerNEWS reports.

Paris Police Prefect Patrice For stated that hospitals in Paris and the surrounding region have reached full capacity as the number of heat-related admissions continues to rise.

According to the prefect, healthcare facilities are operating under growing strain due to the sustained high temperatures.

In response to the situation, local authorities have announced a package of preventive measures. Starting at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places will be prohibited across Paris.

In addition, the sale of alcoholic drinks will be banned after 6:00 p.m. on the same day.

Officials said the restrictions are intended to reduce the health risks associated with the extreme heat and ease the burden on emergency medical services.

France has been experiencing one of the most severe heatwaves in its history in recent days, with high-level weather alerts remaining in effect across much of the country.

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