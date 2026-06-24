Azerbaijan Railways plans to extend ticket sales period for Baku–Tbilisi route

24 June 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is planning to extend the ticket sales period for trains operating on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route in response to strong passenger demand, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azar Farajov, Head of ADY’s Passenger Transportation Department, the company intends to increase the active ticket sales window from the current 30 days to 90 days. The new mechanism is expected to be introduced in the coming days.

Farajov noted that demand for train tickets from Georgia to Azerbaijan remains particularly high. Under current regulations, foreign citizens are allowed to leave Azerbaijan via land borders, but entry into the country is only possible by air or rail. As a result, tickets for train services from Tbilisi to Baku are in especially high demand.

At present, ticket sales are available for a rolling 30-day period, with new tickets for the next 30th day released each day. The planned extension to a 90-day sales window is expected to provide travelers with greater flexibility and improve access to tickets during peak travel periods.