Jeyhun Bayramov, Andrii Sybiha highlight importance of Azerbaijan-Ukraine partnership [PHOTOS]

6 August 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov laid flowers at the Memorial to Ukraine's Defenders together with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, during his official visit to Kyiv, AzerNEWS reports.

Following a commemorative photo, the two foreign ministers held a one-on-one meeting.

The discussions focused on Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relations, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

The ministers underscored the importance of further developing the friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and consideration of each other's national interests. They also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and senior levels.