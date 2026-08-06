Jeyhun Bayramov, Andrii Sybiha highlight importance of Azerbaijan-Ukraine partnership [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov laid flowers at the Memorial to Ukraine's Defenders together with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, during his official visit to Kyiv, AzerNEWS reports.
Following a commemorative photo, the two foreign ministers held a one-on-one meeting.
The discussions focused on Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relations, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.
The ministers underscored the importance of further developing the friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and consideration of each other's national interests. They also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and senior levels.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!