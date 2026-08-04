Azeri Light oil falls below $97 as global crude prices extend sharp decline
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude continued its downward trend, tracking broader weakness across global oil markets. According to official reports, the price of Azeri Light crude delivered to the port of Augusta in Italy on a CIF basis fell by...
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