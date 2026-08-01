Azerbaijan wins silver at European Rowing Championships [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan's lightweight rowing duo Ziya Mammadzade and Nurlan Pashayev claimed the silver medal at the European Rowing Championships held in Varese, Italy, AzerNEWS reports.
The championship concluded the lightweight rowing events, with Azerbaijan represented by two athletes from the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.
Competing in the men's lightweight double sculls final, Mammadzade and Pashayev crossed the finish line in second place to secure the silver medal.
The result adds to the pair's recent international success. Earlier this year, from June 12 to 14, they won the bronze medal at the World Rowing Cup in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
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