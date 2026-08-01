President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared post on Azerbaijani Alphabet and Azerbaijani Language Day [PHOTO]
A post has been shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of August 1 – Azerbaijani Alphabet and Language Day.
The post says: "Today, the Azerbaijani language is the native language of over 50 million people. We are the guardians of the clear, pure, literary Azerbaijani language – an independent state of Azerbaijan."
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