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Friday, July 31, 2026

CBA raises Azerbaijan’s inflation forecast for 2026 and 2027 amid external price pressures

31 July 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)
CBA raises Azerbaijan’s inflation forecast for 2026 and 2027 amid external price pressures
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has revised its annual inflation forecast for the country, citing stronger-than-expected external cost pressures. According to the CBA’s updated July forecast, annual inflation is expected to reach...

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