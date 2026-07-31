President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will expand cooperation with Central Asian countries
"Azerbaijan will expand cooperation with Central Asian countries," President Ilham Aliyev said at an informal meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries held in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata.
"I want to assure you that Azerbaijan will be an active member of the consultative format and will, for its part, make every effort to further expand cooperation and bring our countries and peoples even closer together," the head of state emphasized.
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