President Ilham Aliyev received President of United World Wrestling [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President of United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalović on July 29, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, both sides fondly recalled previous meetings.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Lalović praised the excellent organization of the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku. He also commended President Ilham Aliyev for his support of the event and of United World Wrestling's activities more broadly.

Highlighting the development of wrestling in Azerbaijan, Lalović recalled that the country has hosted various international wrestling competitions and noted the successful cooperation between United World Wrestling and the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku for the future success of young athletes and stressed the significance of continuing to host such sporting events in Azerbaijan.

The head of state also noted that Azerbaijani wrestlers have achieved remarkable success over the years.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's rich wrestling traditions and spoke about the efforts undertaken at the state level to further develop the sport.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and United World Wrestling.