28 July 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo is no longer being considered for the role of Italy's national team head coach following criticism over his commercial ties to Russian betting company Fonbet, AzerNEWS reports.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner became a global ambassador for Fonbet in 2025 and later traveled to Moscow in May 2026 to attend a company event alongside former Italy teammate Marco Materazzi.

The visit sparked criticism from Italian politicians, who argued that representing a Russian company while Russia continues its war against Ukraine was incompatible with leading the Italian national football team.

Pirlo maintained that his partnership with Fonbet was strictly commercial and had no political significance.

Despite his explanation, mounting public and political pressure reportedly prompted the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to remove him from the shortlist for the national team's head coaching position.

Italian media reported that the controversy surrounding Pirlo's ties to the Russian bookmaker ultimately ended his chances of taking charge of the Azzurri.