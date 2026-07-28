Fuel shortages prompt Moldova to impose 30-day energy alert

28 July 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Moldovan government has declared a 30-day high-alert regime in the energy sector in response to diesel fuel shortages affecting parts of the country, AzerNEWS reports.

Prime Minister Vasily Tofan said the measure is intended as a precaution to ensure stable fuel supplies rather than to cause public concern.

“We are implementing the high-alert regime not to create panic, but to take preventive measures. Such situations have happened before. Today's measures are aimed at minimizing disruptions in fuel supplies during the agricultural season,” Tofan said.

According to the Moldovan authorities, around 50 filling stations, accounting for approximately 10% of the country's fuel stations, have run out of diesel.

Officials attributed the shortages to logistical disruptions caused by low water levels on the Danube River, which have complicated waterborne fuel transportation, as well as the impact of the ongoing situation in the Middle East on fuel supply chains.

The government said the high-alert regime will allow authorities to monitor the situation more closely and take additional steps to prevent further supply disruptions.

Earlier this year, in March, Moldova declared a 60-day state of emergency in the energy sector after a power transmission line passing through Ukraine was damaged. That emergency regime was lifted before its scheduled expiration.