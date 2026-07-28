Ombudsman's representatives meet Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

28 July 2026 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Representatives of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan met with the repatriated citizens at a facility operated by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

According to AzerNEWS, it was reflected in a report published on the official website of the Ombudsman's Office.

As a result of phased and coordinated measures carried out by the Azerbaijani government, 16 Azerbaijani citizens were repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic on July 18-19. The group consisted of seven women and nine children.

During the meeting, the representatives spoke with the returnees to assess the protection of their rights and identify their current needs. They also provided detailed information on the protection of the rights and freedoms of women and children, as well as the Ombudsman's mandate and role.

In addition, the head of the facility briefed the Ombudsman's representatives on the rehabilitation services being provided to the repatriated citizens. Following the discussions, recommendations were presented to the institution's staff to further support the rehabilitation and reintegration process.