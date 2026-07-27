Pentagon concerns prompt Trump to reconsider Iran escalation

27 July 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump has reportedly abandoned plans to significantly expand the American military campaign against Iran after senior military officials warned that US air defense systems deployed across the Middle East could face shortages of interceptor missiles if the conflict escalates, AzerNEWS reports.

According to The New York Times, citing White House sources, the decision followed consultations with members of Trump's Cabinet and senior national security advisers.

During the discussions, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Kaine reportedly warned the president that a larger-scale US offensive could trigger a broader Iranian response, requiring extensive use of Patriot and other air defense systems to protect American military installations in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Officials familiar with the deliberations told the newspaper that the administration is increasingly concerned that a wider conflict could draw in US partners across the Persian Gulf, drive global energy prices higher, deepen economic instability, and intensify migration pressures.

According to the report, many US officials also question whether additional military strikes would succeed in bringing Tehran back to the negotiating table, arguing instead that further escalation could strengthen political unity within Iran's leadership.

Despite Trump's recent public statements indicating he remains prepared to authorize additional military action if necessary, The New York Times reported that the White House is now actively considering alternative approaches.

The report said a number of Trump's advisers, including Jared Kushner, support a strategy focused on continuing negotiations with Tehran while increasing economic pressure through tighter sanctions rather than expanding military operations.