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Monday, July 27, 2026

Azerbaijan's domestic public debt reaches AZN 15.98 billion

27 July 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's domestic public debt reaches AZN 15.98 billion
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget allocates AZN 2.4576 billion for servicing the country's public debt and related obligations. According to the Ministry of Finance, a total of...

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