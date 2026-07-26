Summer Fest 2026 hosts media and digital literacy camp [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

This year's Summer Fest 2026, dedicated to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and innovative technologies, continues to bring together young people from across Azerbaijan, contributing to the development of their knowledge and skills, fostering innovative thinking, and creating networking opportunities, AzerNEWS reports.

The second camp of the festival, titled "Media and Digital Literacy," was held from July 20 to 24. The camp enabled participants to enhance their ability to work with reliable information in today's media environment, promote safe practices in the digital world, gain practical and theoretical knowledge on the ethical and effective use of artificial intelligence technologies, and develop their personal brands.

Coinciding with Azerbaijan National Press Day, the camp featured training sessions and panel discussions led by prominent TV presenters and journalists, as well as experts in media and information technologies from both the public and private sectors.

The sessions covered a range of topics, including "Media Literacy in the Digital Age," "Trusted Media, Emerging Trends, and Career Opportunities for Youth in the Digital Era," "Effective and Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence Tools," "Digital Literacy, Disinformation, and the Challenges of the AI Era," "From Screen to Reality: Experience, Values, and Success Stories," and "Personal Branding, Creativity, and Responsibility in the Digital World."

In addition to theoretical learning, the camp featured a variety of interactive activities designed to strengthen participants' teamwork, leadership, and communication skills. These included an eco-bag painting masterclass, the "Digital Intelligence" quiz competition, a volleyball tournament, hiking, an excursion to the Observatory Museum, an airsoft tactical game, and entertainment activities, all aimed at ensuring a productive and engaging leisure experience.

On the final day of the five-day camp, participants attended an interactive information session organized by the IDEA Public Union, where they learned about practical ways to protect the environment through educational games. The program concluded with a meeting featuring Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Tayyar Bayramov and his students. During the event, participants enjoyed performances of beloved Azerbaijani folk songs, discussed the country's rich musical heritage, and took part in a masterclass led by the renowned musician.

As Azerbaijan's largest youth festival in terms of both participant numbers and duration, Summer Fest 2026 will continue through September with a series of themed camps focusing on Creative AI, Smart Cities and Technology, Science, Ethics and the Future, Engineering and Coding, Startups and Entrepreneurship, and AI, Sports and Health.

Summer Fest 2026 is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, in partnership with the IDEA Public Union, and jointly implemented by the Azerbaijan National Council of Youth Organizations, the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union, the Azerbaijan Union of Volunteer Organizations, the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform, the CAVAN Youth Movement Public Union, the Great Return Youth Organization, and the Young Volunteers Public Union.