Araghchi accuses US of 'domineering' approach to talks

23 July 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters on Thursday that his country has failed to reach an agreement with the United States due to Washington's "irrational, excessive, and domineering" approach to negotiations, AzerNEWS reports.

"Until they understand that there is no alternative to respecting Iran's people and their interests, there will not be the conditions for progress," Araghchi insisted. "They simply need to reconsider their policies," he added.

The comments come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio once again reiterated that Tehran must commit to never acquiring a nuclear weapon in order to strike a deal with Washington, noting he believes it is still not ready for that but will be soon. Reflecting on Araghchi's stance that Iran's defense policy is based on the "an eye for an eye" principle, Rubio said that the American stance is "a head for an eye."