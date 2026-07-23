Book by Uzbek poet published in Azerbaijani language [PHOTOS]

23 July 2026 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation ceremony for the Azerbaijani-language edition of "My Life Is a Letter" by Shukhrat Arif, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Journalists' Union and a renowned poet and publicist, has been held at the Aghdam Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized as part of the 2nd International Festival of Young Poets of the Turkic World.

The presentation was moderated by Intigam Yashar, Chairman of the World Union of Young Turkic Writers and a poet-publicist. Among the attendees were Sultan Raev, Secretary General of TURKSOY and a writer; Salim Babullaoglu, Secretary for International Affairs of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union (AWU) and a poet; Musa Kazim Arıcan, Rector of Ankara Social Sciences University; Muhammed Enes Kala, Chairman of the Writers' Union of Turkiye; Akmurad Rajabov, an official of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan; as well as distinguished literary and cultural figures from across the Turkic world.

The speakers emphasized that literary and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have developed significantly in recent years.

They described the publication of Shukhrat Arif's works in Azerbaijani as an importantic world, strengthen literary ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, introduce contemporary Uzbek poetry to Azerbaijani readers, and deepen literary and cultural cooperation among Turkic event for promoting the shared spiritual and cultural values of the two brotherly nations.

It was noted that the publication represents a valuable contribution to the literary integration of the Turkic world, the enrichment of mutual translation traditions, and the expansion of cultural cooperation.

The book "My Life Is a Letter" was published as a joint project of the World Union of Young Turkic Writers and the Regional Legal and Economic Awareness Public Union. The project's main objectives are to promote the common spiritual heritage of the Turkic world, strengthen literary ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, introduce contemporary Uzbek poetry to Azerbaijani readers, and deepen literary and cultural cooperation among Turkic peoples.

The book was adapted into Azerbaijani by Shahmammad Daglaroglu (Soltanov), a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Chairman of the Ismayilli Writers Public Union, and poet-publicist, together with Akbar Goshali, laureate of the International "Alash" Literary Prize and a poet-publicist.

The editor of the publication is Akbar Goshali. The advisors are Arzu Baghirova, Chairperson of the Regional Legal and Economic Awareness Public Union, and Khasiyat Rustam, Editor-in-Chief of Uzbekistan's "Kitab Dunyasi" (Book World) newspaper and a poet-publicist.

The literary reviewers are Salim Babullaoğlu, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and poet-translator, and Intigam Yashar, Chairman of the World Union of Young Turkic Writers. The project coordinator is Nilufer Latif, Deputy Chairperson of the Regional Legal and Economic Awareness Public Union.

During the event, participants were given a comprehensive overview of the author's literary career, and selected poems from the book were recited.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the guests congratulated the author and expressed confidence that this publication would pave the way for new literary projects and further strengthen cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.