Masoud Pezeshkian criticizes misleading commentary on Iran talks

21 July 2026 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has defended Tehran's ongoing negotiations and criticized what he described as inaccurate commentary and selective media coverage of the talks, AzerNEWS reports

Speaking at a meeting with industrialists in Tehran, Pezeshkian said irresponsible statements about the negotiations undermine diplomatic progress.

"Comments and inaccurate claims about the negotiations diminish the achievements that have been made," he said, stressing that unity and solidarity are among the most important pillars of society. He added that the efforts of negotiators should not be overshadowed by excessively radical rhetoric.

Pezeshkian also criticized Iran's state television broadcaster over its coverage of the negotiations, accusing it of censoring key remarks made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the president, state television has only aired portions of the Supreme Leader's statements that are unrelated to the negotiations.

Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the country's diplomatic efforts would not compromise the rights of the Iranian people.

He also claimed that Iran's adversaries had sought to trigger a large-scale conflict in an attempt to intensify domestic repression and weaken national unity.