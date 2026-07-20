Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez breaks World Cup final record

20 July 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a record-breaking performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain despite his team's defeat, AzerNEWS reports.

The 33-year-old made 11 saves during the match, setting a new record for the most saves by a goalkeeper in a men's FIFA World Cup final since official records began in 1966. The previous record was eight saves, set during the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy.

Martínez's outstanding display kept Argentina in the contest for more than 100 minutes as Spain dominated possession and created numerous chances. His most memorable stops came late in normal time, including crucial saves to deny Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, helping Argentina force extra time.

The final, played at MetLife Stadium, remained goalless after 90 minutes. Spain eventually secured a 1–0 victory in extra time when Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, ending Argentina's reign as world champions.

Although Argentina fell short of retaining the title, Martínez's performance was widely praised as one of the greatest goalkeeping displays ever seen in a World Cup final. Spain finished the tournament having conceded only one goal in eight matches, another historic achievement for the newly crowned champions.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was the biggest tournament in the competition's history. Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, it was the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and 104 matches. The tournament also set a new attendance record, attracting more than 6.2 million spectators across its 16 host cities.

Photo: Courtesy of the official Facebook page of the Argentina National Team (AFA Selección)