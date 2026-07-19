Azerbaijan delegation joins UN High-Level Political Forum in New York [PHOTOS]

19 July 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Indira Hajiyeva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, participated in a series of events at the United Nations Headquarters during the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF).

AzerNEWS reports that the sessions focused on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the critical role young people play in driving this global process.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Deputy Minister Hajiyeva met with Felipe Paullier, Head of the UN Youth Office and Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs, during the visit. The two officials discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and creating pathways for Azerbaijani youth to secure placements in future UN Youth Office internship programs.

As part of Azerbaijan's ongoing chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the delegation also co-hosted a photo exhibition titled "Volunteerism in CICA Member States" alongside the CICA Secretariat and Kazakhstan. Additionally, Azerbaijan led a specialized side event exploring best practices for youth volunteerism across CICA member nations.