Archaeological summer school launched in Karabakh [PHOTOS]

17 July 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 field research season and Archaeological Summer School of the Lower Karabakh Research and Excavation Project (LKREP), a joint Azerbaijan-Germany initiative, have officially commenced, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS).

The Summer School is being conducted as part of the research activities of the Azerbaijani-German international archaeological expedition at the Late Chalcolithic settlements of Leylatapa and Janavartapa in the Aghdam district.

Organized jointly by the ANAS Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and the German Archaeological Institute, the program brings together students from Baku State University, Azerbaijan University, and Harvard University. Participants are engaged in practical archaeological excavation work, hands-on training sessions, and lectures focused on archaeological methodology and theory.

As part of the Summer School, students are gaining practical experience in field research techniques and documentation procedures, including the registration and classification of archaeological finds, the use of GNSS technologies, photographic documentation with drones and digital cameras, three-dimensional (3D) modeling of excavation sites, and the preparation of archaeological plans and profiles.

Alongside practical training, the program also features a series of academic lectures delivered by specialists from Azerbaijan, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

These sessions aim to deepen students' theoretical understanding of archaeological fieldwork methodologies, documentation standards, and modern approaches to archaeological research.

The LKREP Archaeological Summer School began on July 2 and is scheduled to continue until August 12. The initiative serves as an important platform for international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the training of young specialists in archaeology.