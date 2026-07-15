Townhall: U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership reaches its peak

15 July 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan is stronger today than at perhaps any point since Azerbaijan regained its independence, AzerNEWS reports.

In an article published by Townhall following his participation in the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, U.S. political analyst Bryan Leib highlighted the growing strategic importance of ties between Washington and Baku, saying that cooperation between the two countries now extends beyond traditional diplomacy.

According to the analyst, U.S.-Azerbaijan cooperation encompasses regional security, energy, transportation, economic development, and the creation of a new framework for cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Leib noted that the strengthening partnership is reflected not only through diplomatic engagement but also through expanding economic relations, strategic cooperation, and a shared understanding that stability in the South Caucasus serves the interests of both nations.

The analyst criticized the previous U.S. administration’s approach toward Azerbaijan, arguing that Washington failed to fully recognize Baku’s growing role as a security partner, energy supplier, and transportation hub linking Europe and Central Asia.

He wrote that a renewed approach under President Donald Trump could help strengthen bilateral ties by prioritizing cooperation with reliable partners and advancing U.S. strategic interests.

Leib emphasized Azerbaijan’s geopolitical significance, noting that the country is located at a critical crossroads between Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, while sharing borders with Russia and Iran.

He also stressed the prospects for the peace process in the South Caucasus. Expert believes that a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia could fundamentally reshape the region, boost trade, attract new investment, and strengthen transport links between Europe and Asia.

The author argues that the United States should continue supporting this process while further developing its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.